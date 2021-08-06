BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The deceased body of an adult male was found by four juveniles Thursday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Andrew McKeever of the Berkshire DA's office told Western Mass News in an email the body was "in a state of decomposition."
According to State Police, the body was found in the woods behind Camp Lenox. The camp told Western Mass News the body was "off camp property."
Detectives are investigating the death and Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body. The investigation is ongoing.
