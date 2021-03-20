WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An adult male and a pet died after a fire in Ware on Palmer Road Friday night. Fire officials responded to a working fire at a one-story home around 7:20 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.
Ware Fire Department Chief Gagnon released a statement to Western Mass News on the fatal fire, saying:
“On behalf of the fire department and the Town of Ware, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.”
Jennifer Mieth, the spokesperson for the state's Department of Fire Services, told Western Mass News that the identity of the resident will be released by the Office of the Northwestern District Attorney once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has made a formal identification.
The Ware Fire Department received mutual aid from Warren, Palmer, Bondsville, and Hardwick Fire Departments, as well as Palmer Ambulance.
According to the State Fire Marshal's office, the origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Ware Fire and Police Departments, the Mass. State Police, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Investigators told Western Mass News they determined that the fire started in the basement of the one-story, one-family home. They were able to eliminate the electrical system as a possible cause.
They added that there is no evidence the fire started intentionally, but there is potential evidence of smoking and candle use, either of which could have started the fire.
Mieth also told us when firefighters first arrived at the scene, they couldn't hear smoke alarms sounding. She added that the Department of Fire Services code compliance officers could not determine if the two smoke alarms they found in the home were functional, as they were significantly more than 10-years-old.
State Fire Marshal Ostroskey released a statement to Western Mass News on these latest findings, saying:
“Like every other appliance in our home, smoke alarms don’t last forever. The smoke alarms that are more than 10-years-old must be replaced so you can rely on them when you need them most.”
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
