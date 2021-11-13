LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Adults had the chance to attend prom at the Ludlow Country Club Saturday.
This is the second annual prom fundraiser to raise funds to help support young girls and boys attend their proms. The proceeds will benefit Second Time's a Charm Thrifty Prom Boutique in Palmer.
Western Mass News spoke with the owners of the boutique who said they decided to hold the fundraiser not only to support their shop, but also to give adults who never got to go to prom a second chance.
"As we had parents coming in with their girls to find dresses a lot of them hadn't gone to prom so it was kind of an event we could throw in that they would be able to attend..prom for big people who doesn't like that."
They said they had a great time seeing all of the adults dressed to the nines and seeing their own dresses off the racks.
