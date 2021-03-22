SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Upsets on upsets in the men's NCAA Tournament this year.

A number of double-digit seeds looking to earn their way to the Sweet 16, and while this is exciting news for them, it's not so exciting for those of you who created brackets this year.

If it's not one team, it's the next. A tremendous number of upsets already in this tournament. Western Mass News spoke with a local statistic professor on how you can plan to have a stronger bracket in the future."

It's upset galore, and a lot of NCAA Tournament fans' brackets are covered in a whole lot of red.

"Well my champion is still alive the other 63 teams are not looking so good for me," Chicopee resident David LaRosa said.

LaRosa isn’t the only one with a jacked-up bracket.

With nine double-digit teams coming out on top in the first round of matchups many of them still punching their way to the Sweet 16, LaRosa said he definitely didn't see this coming.

Upsets in NCAA tournament leading to busted brackets SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It wouldn't be March without the excitement of the underdogs …

"I was one and zero in the first game, and it went downhill from there. I mean everyone I’m in the bracket with is loving my bracket," LaRosa explained.

On Monday, one of the biggest upsets was number 15 Oral Roberts University which not only toppled number two Ohio State but also snatched the win against number seven Florida.

While many fans’ brackets are not where they expect to be, Western Mass News asked Springfield College Mathematics and Computer Science Professor Andrew Perry where did people go wrong?

"It depends on what the goal is. If your goal is to win a billion dollars from Warren Buffet’s pool or something like that, then you're really going to have to pick a couple of upsets. If you're trying to just dwell in your bracket with friends, then you probably want to pick the stronger team every time and play it safe," Perry explained.

Perry said choosing a certain team based on their seeding can be a problem something many fans are experiencing now.

"The selection committee is human, and they do look at specific games, but it's really hard for a human, based on our own intuition, to really crunch. Loyola [Chicago], for example, played 28 games, and it's hard to really synthesize those 28 games and the margin of victory over each opponent. I don't think the selection committee uses computerized models. Computer models really rule the world," Perry said.

But something every fan should keep in mind.

"The trends really depend on lots of factors, including what the selection committee does, but the fact that there have been more upsets in recent years does suggest it will continue," Perry added.

But LaRosa is not taking the blame. He said it's on the teams he relied on to show up.

"I gave them all the opportunity to be in a perfect bracket, I did my job," LaRosa said.