AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Biden's making quick actions to protect the undocumented community and reverse immigration policies the Trump Administration put in place. Local advocates told Western Mass News they hope this will help those facing deportation, including one man who has been living in sanctuary at an Amherst church.
“At the workers center, we’re thrilled that the Dreamers addressed on day one," said the co-director of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Margaret Sawyer. "This has been an enormous trauma in the broader community across the country."
Sawyer told Western Mass News about President Joe Biden’s signing executive orders on Wednesday regarding immigration.
Specifically, defending the DREAM Act for undocumented young Americans and changing the Trump Administration’s arrest priorities for immigration and customs enforcement, known as ice.
But local advocates said this is only a first step.
“I think it's an ambitious plan for Biden. But there’s something we all have to be aware of, and that’s it doesn’t matter if the president is a Democrat or for another side, it's just that they will keep deporting people," said an organizer of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Hodaliz Borrayes.
Deportation is what Lucio Perez feared when he took sanctuary at First Congressional Church in Amherst back in 2017. Under President Trump, immigration changes at the time, the undocumented immigrant from Guatemala faced being removed from his life in western Mass. with his wife and children, who are U.S. citizens.
The Pioneer Valley Workers Center does what they can to help him, and that help is taking a new path now. The organization is getting Senator Ed Markey involved in a letter campaign to allow those in the sanctuary, like Perez, to stay in the country.
“Those letters are directed at the Biden Administration asking them to grant immediate stays to all sanctuary leaders across the country," Sawyer explained.
Next Tuesday, there is a scheduled press conference over zoom with Perez and Senator Markey. The goal is for people like Perez to enjoy living in America and not be forced to take sanctuary at a church in fear of being deported.
