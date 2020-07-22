SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has signed an extension the moratorium on evictions, that has helped those struggling to pay rent in the pandemic.
Those protections were set to expire in August, but now, non-essential evictions will be frozen until October. Non-essential evictions include non-payment of rent, and other types of non emergency filings.
A group of local advocates said more needs to be done to protect people once the fall comes.
In the heat of summer, the freeze on non-essential evictions is going to last a little bit longer.
Sixty days, as the governor signed an extension this week, is helping Massachusetts families struggling to stay afloat in the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, come October 18, local eviction advocates fear the thawing of the moratorium could create a flood of people getting kicked out of their homes.
“We do know that unemployment is skyrocketing and that wave of evictions could actually be higher in October," said the program coordinator for Springfield No One Leaves, Rose Webster-Smith.
Webster-Smith is the program coordinator for Springfield No Nne Leaves, a local organization that helps those on the brink of foreclosure and eviction.
Her group is pushing for lawmakers to sign HD 5166, legislation that will extend protections after the moratorium expires in the fall.
"Tenants that have been directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19 will not be evicted for nonpayment of rent, however, they still are responsible for the rent payments. This does not cancel rent. Homeowners will be able to defer their mortgage payments for an entire year," Webster-Smith explained.
"I’m paying my landlord a part of my rent this week, i’m paying a part to my light bill, i’m paying apart to my gas bill, but everybody is getting a part," said Springfield tenant Tatiana.
Tatiana told Western Mass News the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for her to pay all her bills.
She said those who were in a more difficult position than her before the pandemic are scared of losing their homes.
"I know Springfield is not equipped to place all these families in some type of temporary housing," Tatiana noted.
Western Mass News checked in with the Western District Housing Court, who said prior to the pandemic eviction freeze, there were already 750 cases in the pipeline between the four western counties.
"Massachusetts is actually one of the top states on our scorecard. It’s in the number two spot," said the project lead for the Princeton COVID-19 Housing Policy Scorecard, Anne Kat Alexander.
Alexander told Western Mass News that so far, the Bay State has done well on helping people stay in their homes during the pandemic, because of the moratorium on evictions.
But she also said based off her research, landlords in other areas of the country were quick to act when they could once again evict tenants.
"In areas where those eviction moratorium have expired, those filings have resumed," Alexander said.
Alexander told us it’s just one more piece of evidence that the U.S. had a housing crisis before the pandemic and that in 2016, there were 3.7 million evictions filed in the country
"If that’s the scale of the crisis that we’re looking at in normal times, that needs to calibrate our response to what we’re thinking about in this post-pandemic situation," Alexander noted.
The governor’s moratorium extension comes after putting $20 million into a fund to help those struggling with rent and mortgage payments.
Part of a continued effort to help people stay afloat when other forms of COVID-19 financial help are starting to drift away.
"The unemployment money is coming to an end this week and Springfield is about to, some residents of Springfield [are] about to see a struggle that they’ve never seen before," Tatiana said.
