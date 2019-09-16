BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in Brimfield and parts of Palmer and Ware are preparing for aerial spraying Monday night.
This coming after the potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis was confirmed in two mosquito pools.
The aerial spraying targeting mosquitoes is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. in Brimfield and surrounding communities.
A map is providing above on a look at the areas that will be affected including Brimfield and small portions of Palmer and Ware, in Hampden and Hampshire counties.
Neighboring towns in Worcester county will also undergo spraying.
You'll notice the map has a straight flight path.
Health officials in Palmer told Western Mass News this is to get the most accurate spray possible.
So how do aerial sprays work...
An aircraft is flown in an affected area spraying droplets of pesticides that kill adult mosquitoes on contact.
People in the affected areas are urged to stay indoors Monday tonight if possible.
Western Mass News spoke with one man who said EEE will not stop him from being outdoors.
Health officials said these pesticides do not pose a threat to birds or mammals.
However, it is recommended to cover any small fish ponds you may have outside.
Aerial spraying does not eliminate the risk of EEE.
The aerial sprays will last till 4:30 a.m. and the spraying may be throughout a few nights.
Health officials said there are no health risks expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.