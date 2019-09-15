SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As New England waits for the first frost of the season, many communities are still concerned about the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE.
On Monday, three different communities will be taking action to keep their residents safe.
You've heard about it often, EEE continues to be a threat in communities across Massachusetts.
So far, one person in the state has died from EEE.
Officials said two mosquito pools have tested positive for EEE on September 12th in Brimfield.
Just a couple weeks ago, the town had its risk level raised to high after a horse in nearby Brookfield tested positive for EEE.
With confirmed EEE findings, the state's Department of Public Health is planning for aerial spraying in Brimfield, Ware, and nearby Palmer.
Jamie Terry, health agent in the town of Brimfield said,
"The aerial spraying will help to lower the risk of potential human or animal cases of EEE, but please make no mistake this does not eliminate the risk. Residents are urged to protect themselves, their loved ones and their animals. To reduce your risk, it is imperative to be vigilant about practicing protective behaviors (e.G. Using repellent anytime you are outside not just in the evening, ensuring screens are inadequate repair and wearing clothing that covers your skin while outdoors)."
The spraying will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday and may run through 4:30 a.m.
The state said that since Brimfield has been deemed a priority area, spraying may take multiple nights.
Health officials said symptoms of EEE will include a headache, fever, and chills.
Anyone that may show any of those symptoms is encouraged to contact their doctor.
