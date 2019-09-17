BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After serious threats of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), state officials decided to aeriel spay Western Mass communities.
Many are concerned with the increasing amount of mosquito threats that have taken place recently.
"I teach an outdoor course and we teach forestry but I also go into the forest that's on the school property and we are not allowed to go into the forest," a local resident said.
Aerial spraying has been in full effect in Brimfield, along with other surrounding communities, leaving people wondering if the pesticides will affect more than only the mosquitoes.
"I am not worried about it for my personal safety and they claim that it is not going to have much of an impact on bees, that's my biggest fear is bees and all the other insects," Brimfield teacher David Stanley said.
"It's probably note a good thing," resident Andrew Thibeault said. "It rains and goes into the storm drain and stuff like that, you know? I don't know how they recycle water but it's probably not a good thing getting back into the drinking water."
Western Mass News working to get answers, speaking directly with the Chair of the Select Board in Brimfield about the concerns.
"As soon as it is dropped, the aerial spray, it begins to decompose and the half-life on the ground is about 24 hours and so the toxicity, after the fact, is really low even to the bees so they can come out the next day. So there isn't really concern about water contamination," Brimfield Chair of Select Board Paul McCarthy said.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the aerial spray targets adult mosquitoes.
People with bees or small ponds should take precaution.
"Probably one of the biggest precautions they want to take is the exposure of appear who have beehives," McCarthy said. "They should cover their beehives and a small coy pond. It could be a little coy pond, it could be a little bit toxic too depending on the size of the pond and the fish that are in that. They do recommend covering those individual things."
