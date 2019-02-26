SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The legendary rock band Aerosmith will be playing the MassMutual Center in Springfield later this year, all part of MGM Springfield's one year anniversary celebration.
Aerosmith fans get ready to ‘walk this way’ and witness the Boston-based rock band perform four shows in Springfield this summer: August 21, 24, 26, and 29.
“Yes! What's cooler than that? We are bringing them home and it's their one spot to see them in Massachusetts. They are really excited to come home," said Talia Spera, MGM Springfield's executive director of entertainment.
The stop on Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild - East Coast Run” tour coincides with the one year mark for MGM Springfield.
Spera told Western Mass News that Springfield is in a unique location, making it difficult to entertain just one specific demographic, but being a part of the MGM family has its perks.
“Competition is stiff in this area and so getting acts is not quite as easy as everyone thinks, but MGM is one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, so we will continue to leverage our relationship with artists.” Spera noted.
So far, MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center have been able to book big name performers and sell out concerts.
Ticket sales for Stevie Wonder back in September sold out in a few days. Cher tickets went on sale just a few days after the Stevie Wonder concert and sold out in a day and half.
We did our research and if you want to see the concert in Vegas, it will cost you $200 to $2,000, but at the MassMutual Center, tickets are starting at just $89 dollars.
With Aerosmith performing four shows, MGM Springfield expects the 5,500 seats at MassMutual Center to be filled each night - selling a total of 22,000 tickets.
Even local businesses around the casino are excited for the entertainment.
“Actually, I did get a little excited. Who doesn’t know Steven Tyler? Who can't wait to hear him scream on a stage?" said Rita Caputo-Capua, manager of Red Rose Pizzeria.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and range from $89-$400.
