This morning the rock and roll band Aerosmith announced their 'Deuces are Wild-East Coast Run' and one of their stops is MGM Springfield.
The legendary Boston-based group is set to play not just one night, but four nights at MGM Springfield on August 21, 24, 26, and 29.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and range from $89-$400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.