SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is about to grow in population by the thousands as rock and roll legendary band Aerosmith takes the stage at the MassMutual Center starting Wednesday night.
Aerosmith is 'Living on the Edge' to 'Dream On' that they could 'Walk This Way' to Springfield tonight.
Today, we went in search of the rock and roll hall of famers that are reported to be "in the house" at MGM.
Springfield is buzzing with rock legend excitement. Aerosmith is in town and staying in town as well at MGM Springfield.
"We heard it was going to be a good time, so we thought we'd come here and see what its all about," said Michael Dalbor of Louisiana.
These two friends, who just flew in from Louisiana, checked into the MGM hotel, hoping for a sighting later in the casino.
"I hear that they normally stay in the high roller section, maybe play some blackjack, so maybe we'll try to walk our way in there and say hi and see them in action," said Bret Chalpin of Louisiana.
Tonight is just one of four shows Aerosmith is scheduled to perform at the MassMutual Center as part of their 'Dueces are Wild' tour.
MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis told Western Mass News it's a big catch for the city and MGM.
"I think it means everything. We promised to bring our world-class relationships with artists and performers to Springfield and to date, we've had Stevie Wonder, Cher, now Aerosmith," Mathis explained.
With performances scattered between now and next Thursday, Mathis said fans may luck out with a sighting or two, but won't divulge any itinerary.
"As you can imagine, we're going to keep that under wraps in terms of their exact itinerary, but needless to say, they're staying at the property. They'll be shuttling back and forth, they've got a lot of friends and family in Boston area, but they're definitely going to get some Aerosmith sightings," Mathis noted.
Fans may know that Aerosmith has Boston roots, having formed in Beantown in the 70's.
Most shows are sold out. However, we're told there are a few scattered seats availble, at least as of Wednesday afternoon.
