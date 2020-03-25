WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus can appear similar to other illnesses such as the common cold or flu, but as we get into spring, the symptoms of COVID-19 could also mimic seasonal allergies.
Many people who are practicing social distancing may be worrying if they cough or have a runny nose, but is it COVID-19 or allergies?
Western Mass News spoke over Facetime with AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant, Louise Cardellina.
"Some people will have some upper respiratory symptoms, nasal congestion, coughing," Cardellina said.
Cardellina told Western Mass News that she is encouraging allergy sufferers to look out for these symptoms to spot the difference.
"If you're developing coronavirus, there will be some lethargy, malaise, fever," Cardellina said.
And while cough is alarming, it may not be worth the trip to the doctors' office.
"If your symptoms are worsening and you're becoming very ill, that's the time to get tested," Cardellina noted.
Resources are still limited to healthcare professionals, so Cardellina recommends staying home if symptoms are mild.
Other potential COVID-19 symptoms to look out for are body aches and lack of appetite.
