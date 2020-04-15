WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is urging more coronavirus testing throughout Mass.
Now the first local urgent care in western Mass is performing rapid-testing for COVID-19.
Western Mass News got answers on how this new option is working.
Since last week's opening of the first COVID-19 testing site in western Mass - for first responders, grocery store employees, and other essential workers at the Big E in West Springfield, a testing site for the general public with coronavirus symptoms is now open at the AFC Urgent Care also in West Springfield.
AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina told Western Mass News scheduling four people an hour a day is keeping them on their feet.
"What we're doing is I have people come in for rapid testing and they get the results soon," Cardellina explained.
Testing began Monday...with 75 tests done in the first two days and of those, 10 patients tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's been busy but we've been moving things along well," Cardellina said.
Cardellina also said the first step for testing is making an appointment by going on their website or Telecare.
After making an appointment, being screened, and approved - patients come to West Springfield's AFC Urgent Care and get tested for the virus.
"We'll schedule an appointment either that day or the very next day, they come in and then they'll wait in the car for the results," Cardellinna said.
Cardellina said the process is safe.
"It's quick and we disinfect well and we have all the PPE we need," Cardellina noted.
Also, anyone with non-coronavirus ailments should go to Springfield's AFC location during the week.
"We're trying to keep free from COVID-19. So anyone with symptoms, please don't go to the Springfield site, come to West Springfield for the testing.," Cardellina explained.
