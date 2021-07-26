WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are rising across the country including here in Massachusetts where one local medical center is treating more positive patients.

This as Governor Charlie Baker said there's no mask mandate on the horizon just yet.

“Last week, I saw one day one, the next day it was two, the next day four,” AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina said.

Cardellina said COVID-19 cases are ticking up at their facilities.

“It's mostly people who are unvaccinated,” Cardellina said.

Cardellina said while she has seen someone vaccinated test positive it's not the norm, and that patient experienced much more mild symptoms.

“The vaccine is protecting someone from getting worse symptoms,” Cardellina explained.

More than 60 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated.

“We have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country,” Baker said.

Baker said on Monday that he will continue to leave it up to cities and towns to make the decisions best for their communities.

“We've said all along at the end of the day we'll set the appropriate guidelines at the state level, and we'll let locals make decisions they feel are right for them,” Baker explained.

When asked about another potential mask mandate the governor said he'll continue to listen to guidance from the White House and CDC.

This is as medical experts continue to adapt to the virus and new variants.

“The key thing is to not get frustrated if the guidelines do change,” Cardellina said.

On Tuesday, all governors are expected to receive an update on the Biden administration's response to this uptick in cases across the country.