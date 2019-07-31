CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The storms that rolled through western Massachusetts caused some damage in area communities.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police are asking that people in the Willimansett section of the city, near the following streets to stay inside due to trees and wires down in the area.
- McKinstry Avenue
- Meetinghouse Road
- Chicopee Street
- Meadow Street
Wilk noted that there is also some flooding in that area.
Crews are working to cleanup the area.
In Monson, police said downed wires have forced Cote Road to be closed between T Peck Road and Woodhill Road.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.