(WGGB/WSHM) -- Several strong storms left behind damage across Western Massachusetts.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that a few trees came down in the Highlands neighborhood of the city around 3 p.m. Monday.
Trees were reported down on several roads, including Beacon Street, Allyn Street, and Lincoln Street.
Cavagnac added that power lines were knocked down for the length of Lincoln Street, from Northampton Street to Pleasant Street.
Whately Fire Chief John Hannum told Western Mass News that, at least 10 locations across town, trees have down on power lines.
Hannum added that a tobacco barn also came down on 163 Long Plain Road.
No injuries have been reported in either community.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
