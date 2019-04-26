Check out these viewer videos as large hail fell across parts of eastern Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday afternoon's storms prompted warnings and left behind hail and some damage.

Hail was reported seen in several communities, including Warren, Brimfield, and Wales.

PHOTOS: April 26 Storm

At one point, over 5,400 customers across eastern Hampden County were without power.

In Easthampton, a tree came down onto a house on Center Street.

