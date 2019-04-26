SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday afternoon's storms prompted warnings and left behind hail and some damage.
Hail was reported seen in several communities, including Warren, Brimfield, and Wales.
Brimfield - Submitted by Debbie Jalbert Dvorchak
Warren - Submitted by Diana Lee
Wales - Submitted by Jenn Cawley
Brimfield - submitted by Jimmy Dubois
Hail along the Mass. Pike - Submitted photo
Brimfield - Submitted by Danielle Lisowski
Brimfield - Submitted by Danielle Lisowski
Tree down on home on Center St. in Easthampton - Western Mass News photo
Warren - Submitted by Dirk Levy
Wales - Submitted by Carl and Christine Beauregard
Brimfield - Submitted by Nicole Klys
Brimfield - Submitted by Mary Sue Garwood
Hail in Brimfield - Submitted by Casey Coulter
Hail in West Warren - Submitted by Steven Berry
Hail in Warren - Submitted by Chelle Lemay
Brimfield - Submitted by Debbie Jalbert Dvorchak
Warren - Submitted by Diana Lee
Wales - Submitted by Jenn Cawley
Brimfield - submitted by Jimmy Dubois
Hail along the Mass. Pike - Submitted photo
Brimfield - Submitted by Danielle Lisowski
Brimfield - Submitted by Danielle Lisowski
Tree down on home on Center St. in Easthampton - Western Mass News photo
Warren - Submitted by Dirk Levy
Wales - Submitted by Carl and Christine Beauregard
Brimfield - Submitted by Nicole Klys
Brimfield - Submitted by Mary Sue Garwood
Hail in Brimfield - Submitted by Casey Coulter
Hail in West Warren - Submitted by Steven Berry
Hail in Warren - Submitted by Chelle Lemay
At one point, over 5,400 customers across eastern Hampden County were without power.
In Easthampton, a tree came down onto a house on Center Street.
Stay up-to-date on the latest weather wherever you go with the Western Mass News app. CLICK HERE for more.
Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.