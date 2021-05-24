AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Axe House is hoping the town's mayor will lower the age requirement, so minors can once again participate.
Co-owner of the Agawam Axe House Anneliese Townsend said axe throwing not only is for a fun night out with friends and family, but it provides confidence and a sense of stress relief.
“I get the understanding, I want to keep kids safe too, but this isn’t unsafe for them,” Townsend said.
Townsend told Western Mass News the COVID-19 pandemic has left her business hurting and she said making the activity available to minors will not only help with sales, but it will also give children and teens something fun to do.
“So this is a perfect opportunity for them to have a great time, learn something new, gain some new skills, absolutely increase their confidence, and above all stress relief,” Townsend added.
The Agawam Axe House opened in January 2018 and during the first two weeks, kids were able to throw, but Townsend told Western Mass News the town quickly shut that down. The minimum age to throw axes at other houses in Massachusetts ranges anywhere from 9 to 15 and just over the border in Connecticut, kids older than 10 are able to participate.
Townsend said she understood the town's decision at first because the business wasn't well established, but she said over the last three years, the axe house has proved to be kid-friendly with no reported incidents.
“I got it because it was so new, but now, it’s pretty much let’s do this, let’s let them have fun,” Townsend explained.
Townsend said if the age requirement is lowered, the business will offer youth hours and league opportunities as well.
“You know, we wouldn't have minors in there by themselves. Even anyone under 18, they're going to have to have parent or guardian with them, they're going to have to sign a waiver assuming responsibility, so it's not like we're just going to let 20 kids come in here and throw wild. It’s going to be parents and their children,” Townsend noted.
Western Mass News reached out to the mayor's office for comment, but have yet to hear back. A petition has been started to lower the axe throwing age requirement in Agawam and so far, it has more than 200 signatures. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
