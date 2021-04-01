AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easter weekend is almost here and an Agawam bakery is offering a way you can bring a bunny to dinner.
They call them ‘Balbunnies.’
“Adds a little joy, so it's nice,” said Marc Balboni with Balboni’s Bakery in Agawam.
Balboni’s is making its annual Easter bunny shaped loaf of bread. The shop has been doing this for about five years and Balboni said the idea came when he was making a delivery and the customer told him they thought it was shaped like bunny ears.
“I thought to myself ‘You know what? They do. All you gotta do is put a little face on there and you got yourself a bunny,’ so I came back here and I did it and the bunny bread was born,” Balboni explained.
No eggs or milk is needed for the recipe, but from the time the dough leaves the mixer to when it's baked into a bunny and ready for you to pick up, it’s about a three hour process after weighing, shaping, letting the dough rise, and baking.
They typically sell about 150 ‘Balbunnies’ during Easter weekend.
Balboni said it helps if you call ahead to order one.
“If they come all the way down here and we have none left, then I feel bad about that,” Balboni explained.
Balboni told Western Mass News that it’s meant to bring a little Easter joy.
“They're cute. They make people smile, you know. It’s nice to have on a table, something to talk about and distinct from everything else that's been going on recently,” Balboni noted.
Now, they're ready for baking. You can swing by and pick up a ‘Balbunny’ Friday, Saturday, or Sunday for Easter this weekend.
