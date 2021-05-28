AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Starting Saturday, the state indoor mask mandate and capacity limits will be lifted. That's good news for bars and restaurants and the customers they're hoping to attract.
Right now, bar-goers have mixed reactions. Some are ready to just take off their mask. Others are hesitant. The rest plan to continue to mask up.
“We are ecstatic. Ya know, it's been a really tough year. Especially small business owners, just getting through everything,” Cameron Ianza, General manager of The Still Bar and Grill in Agawam said.
The still bar and grill in Agawam is ready to see what lies beyond this part of the pandemic.
Saturday night, they are planning to bring back the DJ push the tables aside, and open the floor to dancing once again.
Western Mass News asked community members how they feel going to a bar at 100 percent capacity. That means no table limits, mask-wearing, or social distancing.
"Personally, I'm going to continue wearing my mask. Just because I feel like that's the best decision for me. I am choosing to go into healthcare eventually. So I do want to be a good role model,” John Graham of West Springfield said,
Others are on the fence about joining in on the much long-awaited new-normal in the bay state.
"I definitely want to, but I think I'm definitely going to have that sense of guilt. Being like, oh am I doing what I'm supposed to be doing. And my sense of responsibility," Abhi Renikuntla of Springfield said.
Some said they are going to take their mask off in certain situations. In others, they plan to mask up.
“I suppose. I'd have to think about it. I'd have to assess the situation. Then I would make a decision. Everyone should make their own decision. And if everyone wanted to throw on a mask, people may look at me funny, but I don't care I would,” Agawam resident Gale Engelman
said.
Down the street at Scoreboard, they are ready to welcome back sports fans this weekend As Boston teams head into their playoff seasons.
"I feel like more people will come out and be more happy and psyched to be participating in just bar activities again," Krista Sapelli, a bartender at Scoreboard said.
The indoor mask mandate is only lifted for those that are fully vaccinated. Most establishments tell Western Mass News they don't plan on asking for proof of vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.