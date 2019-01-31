AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, millions will be pigging out watching the Pats and Rams close out the football season.
If you want to score big with your guests, we have a unique way to make it happen.
"We got three loaves of bread here. We're going to turn them into footballs," said Mark Balboni with Balboni Bakery in Agawam.
Western Mass News witnessed the magic as Balboni stretched out what's typically a breadstick to form the lace on this bread ball, then he doubled back to make the finger holds.
"[How many people loaf feed?] I would say three or four adults," Balboni noted.
After 20 minutes at 460 degrees in the over, the football bread is done.
"People get excited. They come in they see it. 'Oh, gimme that. That's a football, we got a game', ya know, grab it," Balboni said.
So how do you get this on your table?
"What I would recommend is call ahead, because I only make a limited number, so the more people that call in, the more I make That increases your chance of getting in. Take an order, hold it for you, come grab it Saturday and Sunday," Balboni explained.
What about walk-ins?
"You're taking your chances just walking in because they might all be sold, but I'll be making a bunch," Balboni said.
As you read, there's still time to place an order. You can call the bakery at (413) 786-4514
