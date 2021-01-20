AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sports connect the world in a variety of different ways and a local Agawam business found a way to use their love for soccer as a way to give back to the community.
It all started as an anonymous Christmas idea.
“It was a small thought just to give a ball. Who wouldn’t want a soccer ball for Christmas?” said Paul Lapointe, president and owner of Agawam Tire and Auto.
He played a little game of ding-dong-ditch that we think all of us can get behind.
“So we literally just packed up a ball in a small bag and put a little flyer in there one ball for all and what’s it’s for, and literally just hung it on a door of the complex and knocked on the door and just literally just walked away. Some people came out, some people did not…and we just looked them in the eye and said ‘Merry Christmas and enjoy your ball,’” Lapointe added.
He didn’t have to look far when selecting his first community.
“Being here on Springfield Street in Feeding Hills for 30-plus years, you know…we figured we’d start right in our backyard,” Lapointe noted.
It’s a simple process with a profound impact.
“Whether it’s a ball or whether it’s a meal…it doesn’t really matter. The concept is just in a time where the world is so angry, we can put down our own needs and maybe fill the gap of somebody else’s needs,” Lapointe said.
The response has been overwhelming and the donations continue rolling in.
“We’re more than happy to start with another town tomorrow,” Lapointe said.
In the weeks to come, Lapointe plans to create a Facebook page and website in hopes that ‘One Ball for All’ will branch out into surrounding communities.
“Hopefully when COVID lifts it’s angry head and kids can go outside and play freely within confined spaces, parks things like that safely…they’ll have that ball and some of them will put that ball in their hands or to their feet for the first time in their lives,” Lapointe explained.
Perhaps, it will inspire a future generation of athletes that may not have otherwise had access to sports equipment.
“The spirit of the movement is truly the spirit of giving, even when we all personally need,” Lapointe said.
Lapointe told Western Mass News that his international connections within the soccer community may even lead to shipping balls overseas.
If you’d like to support the 'One Ball for All' initiative, you can contact Agawam Tire and Auto Service at (413) 786-4494.
