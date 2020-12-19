AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many families are struggling to make ends meet this year, which makes this season even more stressful.
That’s why one small business is stepping in to try and still make the holidays special.
“We just can't wait to see the looks on the kids’ faces,” said Michelle Fairman, owner of Nutrition First in Agawam.
Nutrition First is taking the time to make the holidays special for families in the community.
“Our way of showing our appreciation to maybe some of the families that can't afford to provide a Christmas this year and so being part of this small community, we wanted to give back,” Fairman noted.
Fairman told Western Mass News that her team pulled some money together to help as many people as they can during what has been an extremely difficult year.
“The team here at Nutrition First decided that instead of, you know, collecting from the community donations and stuff, that we understand that many, many people are struggling a bit this year…and we decided, as a team, that we were going to donate the money to buy all the stuff that goes into the bags,” Fairman explained.
Fairman gave Western Mass News a sneak peak of what’s in the gift bags.
“So we have some fun goodies that the kids are gonna love. There's some coloring books in here, there's crayons. This is my favorite…So every kid will be walking away with a Nutrition First mask. Some mittens, gloves, there's a puzzle. Some hot chocolate they can make after playing in the snow,” Fairman added.
Fairman said they even have surprises for the adults as well.
There are 50 bags available and it’s first come, first serve.
If you want to help out, Fairman said the shop will accept gift card donations to hand out to families in need.
If you would like to pick up a bag, be sure to swing by Nutrition First from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday.
