AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam business helping to make sure your Christmas gifts make it under the tree and away from porch pirates.
After hearing about thieves - also known as porch pirates - stealing packages off porches from homes across western Massachusetts, the owner of Scoops Cafe in Agawam wanted to help.
“I thought that’s awful. I hate to see things like that, so I thought what’s something that I could do to help, so I thought I could offer something as simple as that…no cost, just send them here and we’ll get them to you as quickly as we can,” said Anneliese Townsend, owner of Scoops Café.
Townsend put together a plan to outsmart porch pirates from scooping your gifts by letting you have packages delivered to her business for safekeeping until they are picked up.
And it'll come here with your name on it. We will give you a call to let you know it's here and you can pick it up at your convenience,” Townsend added.
All you have to do is when you pick up your package is bring a photo identification.
It doesn't cost a thing. All you have to do is call in advance to let them know that your mail is coming.
So far, eight packages have been dropped off for this program.
Scoops is open every day until Christmas day, so you have time to grab anything you have delivered.
Townsend told Western Mass News she just wanted to help people have a joyful holiday season, especially in a year like 2020.
“I hope that it helps some people in some way because we all have to do what we can especially during a tough year like this, but during the holiday season, I think it’s important to help one another,” Townsend
