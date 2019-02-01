AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the last two weeks, the First Stop Cafe in Agawam has been shut down due to troubling health conditions inside the building.
Now, the restaurant's owner is speaking with Western Mass News exclusively, saying that her business is in jeopardy due to negligence from the building's landlord.
The Agawam Board of Health and building inspectors came by the First Stop Café just Friday afternoon. The restaurant's owner told us the inspection was in the works, but that our interest in the story sped the process up.
The owner told us the water pipes burst as the inspectors were surveying the kitchen, shedding light on problems with the rented space she said have been happening for four years.
"In this business, it's every day. You see the same people every day," said Jennnifer Hale.
Hale dreamed her restaurant The First Stop would be just that for her customers going about their busy day in Agawam.
"I can see a car pull in and say oh Gene's here," Hale added.
However, ever since she rented out 365 Walnut Street Extension four years ago, Hale said that the only "stops" have been to her business
"The problems with the space started happening pretty much right away with the heat and the air conditioning issues. I have to call either the maintenance man or the landlord. Usually, I do both." Hale explained.
Hale said her landlord hasn't fixed the problems with the building that seem to crop up before breakfast is served
"We're at 56 degrees in here and the heat's been set on 62 for a week," Hale noted.
Hale said she tried to use space heaters down in the kitchen to keep herself warm while she was working. A thermometer said that it's currently 26 down there, but when a new leak appeared over her grill and the ceiling tiles came collapsing down, that's when she knew she had to close the restaurant.
Hale: "It's so unhealthy and unsafe."
Reporter: Show me the next room
Hale: "I bang on the door."
Reporter: Why?
Hale: "There's an animal living in there. We've discovered animal feces and animal urine on my shelves."
Reporter: What did they say they were going to do?
Hale: "They were going to set traps up in the ceiling. I would have rather them called an exterminator immediately. My last day of operation was two Saturdays ago"
In December, Hale said that she and her lawyer served the landlord - David Gardner - with a notice to withhold rent until the building's problems were repaired.
"Instead of getting in touch with me to fix issues, I was served with a notice to quit for non-payment of rent," Hale said.
We got in contact with Garnder, but he declined an interview.
Western Mass News took a look at the lease agreement and found a portion which said "...the lessee will, at the lessee's cost, keep the premises and every part of it in good condition and repair, except for the damages beyond the control of the lessee and ordinary wear and tear."
Hale contends heating malfunctions and a leaking roof occur outside of her rented unit and simply trickle in to affect her, so not her responsibility.
"I'm highly embarrassed to have such conditions here and to be closed with signs on my door and for people to think that it's me, that I don't know how to run my business," Hale noted.
We called the Agawam building inspector to see the results of today’s inspection. We are still awaiting their reply.
