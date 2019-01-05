Agawam cat, recovering from injuries sustained in shooting, passes away.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exclusive story Western Mass News first brought to you on Monday, December 31st.
An Agawam resident is still looking for justice after her cat, Ghost, was shot and left for dead near her Feeding Hills home on Colemore Street.
Ghost's owner, Kelly Brooks, originally thought that he was hit by car after she found Ghost on the side of the road.
READ MORE: Cat shot, left for dead in Feeding Hills
X-rays revealed that Ghost was shot, and the bullet remain lodged in his muscle cavity, and was pressing up against his spine.
On the morning of January 5th, Kelly Brooks reported to Western Mass News that Ghost had past away peacefully.
Agawam Police still have no leads in the case.
If you have any information, please call the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.