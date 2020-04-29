AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As many businesses and restaurants are closing down because of the coronavirus, one local restaurant is opening up for takeout.
Hong Kong Express has been closed for several weeks because of the coronavirus, but today they are back open.
A sprawling menu full of lo mein, rice, spare ribs and more is available at the Agawam restaurant.
“General Tso‘s chicken, crunchy chicken, teriyaki and chicken wings, and the rice and lo mein of course,” said Jackie Chen, president of Hong Kong Express.
Chen has been in business for the past 24 years.
He explained the coronavirus forced him to shut down for about five weeks.
He said being closed has been a financial strain.
They had to get rid of all their products when they originally closed.
Now, the restaurant is taking precautions.
A big plastic cover hung over the counter.
“I will cover-up, you know, everything, to be a little bit safer for every single one,” Chen said.
Loyal customers helped him decide it was time to reopen.
“They text me and call me up, so that’s why I’m open today,” he said.
He said there is a 10% extra charge now due to their supplies.
They originally closed after having trouble with their supplier in New York.
“Everything shut down. We got an order partly from the local here. The price went up more than the 10%,” he said.
