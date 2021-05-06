AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Cinemas is reopening this weekend.
They're calling it a "soft reopening" with showings limited to weekends.
The first show will will be the new action movie "Wrath of Man" with showtimes on Friday and Saturday.
After months of offering limited curbside pickup of theater snacks, it's the first time they'll be opening their doors since closing down due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.