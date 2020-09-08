AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vote is expected Tuesday night from the Agawam City Council on the town’s high school nickname and school colors.
Some are citing racial concerns and created a petition to have them changed.
The school's nickname “the Brownies” and their brown and orange colors are up for debate tonight.
Councilor George Bitzas said the colors and nickname are symbols of pride which is why he’s calling for a resolution tonight.
“They think it’s some kind of racist with this,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s not racist at all. It’s nothing to be racist. I wouldn’t leave anything if it was racist, so I hope the counselors support it.”
He said the name and colors were never meant to be disrespectful saying it’s believed they originate from a former football coach.
But a petition was created to have the name and mascot changed. It now has almost 1,500 signatures.
The vote tonight is just on the nickname and the colors. Bitzas said he is in support of keeping the logo, a Native American head, but said that is a separate entity that may be brought up in the future.
That meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Coming up later on Western Mass News, we hear from the Massachusetts Commissioner of Indian Affairs, as well as what happens with the expected vote.
