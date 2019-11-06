AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Agawam voted yesterday on the future of recreational marijuana sales, but how does the town move forward in implementing what was decided by voters?
The town overwhelmingly voted 'no' with close to 60% of voters not wanting recreational marijuana sales in the town.
One of the items discussed at tonight’s city council meeting was what comes next now that voters have spoken.
At Wednesday night’s city council meeting, the council was set to vote on two ordinances: one permitting recreational marijuana sales and the other banning them.
“Now that we know that recreational marijuana is legal within Massachusetts, do the citizens want to allow the sales within our borders?” City Council Vice President Cecilia Calabrese.
But that question was answered Tuesday night when more than 2,600 people voted not to allow it, while only more than 1,800 voted they would like to see recreational marijuana sales.
The town had already voted on the issue before, but deciding whether or not they would like the sales to take place on the state level.
Councilor Cecilia Calabrese tells Western Mass News she wanted to make sure residents made their stance clear on the issue.
“Because it was so narrow, because you have a flux of people in and out of Agawam, we wanted to give the people of Agawam a second bite at the apple now that we have the benefit of hindsight and we know how the other communities are handling the recreational sales of marijuana," continued Calabrese.
Now that residents had the chance to make their voice heard, the council had to vote on an ordinance that allowed the sales.
“When we decided to put the question before the people, we kind of made a commitment as a legislative body that if the people of Agawam wanted to allow the retail sale of marijuana, we were going to regulate it," stated Calabrese.
But the council voted unanimously Wednesday night to remove that ordinance from the agenda.
Now, they begin the process of moving forward with the ordinance banning the recreational marijuana sales.
“Because we’re not going to be selling retail marijuana within our borders, we’re not going to have that tax revenue of course, but sometimes there’s bigger issues at foot than income," added Calabrese.
That ordinance was tabled for discussion until the council’s next meeting on December 2.
