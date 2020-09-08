AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam City Council wrapped up a vote on the town’s high school nickname and colors.
Some are citing racial concerns after a petition with thousands of signatures was created to have them changed.
The council voted unanimously to keep the school’s nickname “the Brownies” and brown and orange colors the same.
“I have to take a stand and I hope the council will support it,” Councilor George Bitzas said.
It was a unanimous vote by the council to keep the high school’s nickname colors, something that has been sparking controversy in the community.
“I don’t see anything racist we have some people that complain about it,” he said. “They’re asking and demanding to change the name to a different name from Brownies and they think it’s racist it’s unbelievable it’s not racist at all.”
This vote comes as an online petition to have the nickname and Native American mascot changed has picked up nearly 1,500 signatures. But Bitzas said the nickname originated from a former football coach and the team’s uniforms at the time.
“It’s the pride of Agawam, and all these old-timers years and years and years ago there was nothing but now they come out with change, change the name, change streets, soon they’ll probably ask us to change George Washington‘s plaque on Main Street,” he said.
But Rhonda Anderson, the western Massachusetts commissioner of Indian Affairs, said over FaceRime that the decision is appalling.
“Please listen to us when we say it’s not honoring. It’s overtly racist,” she said.
She said there have been a great number of high schools in the state changing their nicknames, and Agawam should be one of them.
“When you combine it with Agawam it’s a native tribe and the logo, the logo is a caricature,” she said “It’s a stereotype. So when you combine all three of those elements together, it is a very unsavory name and it is one that people should be stepping away from especially in today’s political climate.”
She said her culture should not identify a high school.
“It’s past time, it needs to change, and changing a team name and mascot and logo doesn’t erase our identity and you’re going to be proud of your kids no matter who they are,” she said.
There is currently a bill awaiting a vote that could ban the use of Native American mascots in the state. But for now, there will be no changes in Agawam.
