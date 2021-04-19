AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most people have a general idea of what their electric bill will be each month, but one Agawam couple said they got an unexpected bill that was over $1,000 from Eversource, more than three times what they usually pay.

Elizabeth Kopy said she and her husband have had Eversource for as long as it has been available in western Massachusetts and she wants to understand how she got this unusual bill that doesn’t look like any of her other ones

“These are my bills…everything I pay every month,” Kopy explained.

Kopy is a fairly meticulous record keeper when it comes to her and her husband George’s bills. It’s how she was quickly able to look back through and show Western Mass News that her monthly Eversource bill is never usually larger than $300, with help from a low income discount she said she’s received for over a year.

“That’s on every bill. It’s marked and balances are marked,” Kopy said.

So, she was surprised when she got a bill for more than triple what she usually pays - more than $1,200. On it, there was no low income discount listed, but there were charges she said she’s never seen on other bills, like vegetation management around the Agawam property they don’t own.

“I said this is not my property…I rent,” Kopy noted.

Kopy said when she called Eversource, she got an answer that confused her even more about her low-income discount.

“It’s been explained to me that I have to pay back the discount that Eversource gave me,” Kopy added.

Now, she’s facing a balance of more than $1,200.

[Reporter: Is this an amount that you are comfortable paying? Are you able to pay…]

“No!” Kopy explained.

Kopy told Western Mass News her main goal is to find out where these charges came from and get to the bottom of this complex bill.

“I don’t mind paying my bills over the 50 years that we’ve had electricity. I’ve never in my lifetime been shut off and I pay every bill when it’s due," Kopy added.

Western Mass News inquired with Eversource about vegetation management charges, which the Kopys said they were unfamiliar with on their bill. Eversource said this is a charge all customers pay, regardless of whether or not they own the property.

