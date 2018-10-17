AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam couple that got married last month learned their marriage wasn't actually official until after they tried getting the license from a town clerk's office.
Dave Mellen and Ashley Veilleux were supposed to be "the Mellens" after their wedding in September on the Cape.
Last week when Ashley contacted the town clerk's office in South Yarmouth where she got married she found some shocking news.
"We learned that our license was in fact never handed in. Even worse, he's not even licensed in Massachusetts, or anybody at all," said Veilleux.
Ashley said they hired a man named James Stern to run a photo booth, provide lighting, and officiate a wedding.
She added that they've tried contacting Stern after he never provided lighting services, but they haven't heard back.
The couple said they plan on having another ceremony next month to make the marriage official.
Western Mass News did reach out to James Stern's company but the number listed on their website was out of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.