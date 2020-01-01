HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam family is ringing in the new year by welcoming a baby boy into the world.
The baby is the first to be born at the Holyoke Medical Center in 2020.
Those parents say they couldn't be more happy to finally meet their son, Theodore Ehle.
He was born at 2 55 this morning on New Year's Day.
His parents tell Western Mass News they thought they were going to be induced on Friday, but the doctors decided to wait. so last night, the family headed to the hospital.
Christina and Nathaniel say their 2-year-old daughter was excited to meet her new brother.
"She was so sweet, right?" asked Christina.
"Oh yeah. She came walking in the door and she had this big smile on her face just looking for her baby brother," explained Nathaniel.
Baby Theodore weighs seven pounds and three ounces.
They are hoping to take him home on Thursday.
