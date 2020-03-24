AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Hampden County towns have announced that residents in their communities tested positive for coronavirus.
Agawam Mayor William Sapelli said in a statement Tuesday that five residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials have been in contact with those people and have provided guidance for the quarantine of those people, along with household and family members.
Sapelli is urging everyone to comply with Gov. Baker's 'stay-at-home' advisory and non-essential business closure order, which go into effect Tuesday.
"It is crucial for residents to remain vigilant in this unprecedented environment and take every precaution to protect themselves, their family members and the community," Sapelli explained.
In East Longmadow, town health director Aimee Petrosky said that they have been alerted to town's first three confirmed cases of COVID-19.
"While this is our first notification of confirmed cases, we do not believe this reflects a growing risk, but rather just a growth in testing capabilities," Petrosky noted.
Petrosky asks residents to continue staying home. If someone has to go out, residents are urged to practice social distancing and wash hands for 20 seconds as often as possible.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
