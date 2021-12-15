AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We first introduced you to the Conway family back in May when the community was raising money for a modified vehicle to help three-year-old, James, who suffers from several medical conditions. Now, the community is rallying together again to help this Agawam family ahead of the holidays.
“We are beyond thankful and gratitude is immense. There are no words. I definitely cried a little bit reading the outpour of support,” said Danelle Conway, James’ mom.
James is a happy and strong three-year-old boy who lives in Agawam with his parents and three sisters. He was born at just 22 weeks and five days and spent the first 191 days of his life in the NICU and every day since, he has faced several medical challenges.
This week, he returned home from an 11-day hospital stay. It was his longest since birth.
“It was very hard, something that could happen with his medical issues that it’s not something that we are foreign to. We know that any day could be the last time unfortunately, but he is such a happy boy and he is such a warrior,” Danelle Conway explained.
With the holidays around the corner, the community in Agawam is stepping in to help the Conway family in any way they can.
“It was kind of a lot of factors that were stacking up against them, so we were trying to come up with a way to kind of ease that burden, especially now that Christmas is here,” said family friend Brittney Frohock.
Friends of the family set-up a collection of gift cards and other donations people may be willing to give, which the Conway family is more than appreciative of.
“We definitely get an outpouring of support and that’s what means the most to us honestly…Going into the holidays and just being thankful that he is here is the main thing and sharing his story and thanking everyone for their prayers,” Danelle Conway noted.
If you are interested in helping James and his family, donations can be dropped off at Nutrition First in Agawam or a link to the family's Amazon Wishlist can be found here.
