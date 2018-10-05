AGAWAM, MA (WGGB) -- This time of year, business is bustling at Granny's Place farmstand in Agawam. Now through Christmas is their busy season.
However, this fall, they are also still cleaning up after a fire destroyed their nearly 150 year old home next to the farm stand last November.
November 29, 2017 is a day the Seldomridge family will never forget.
"We never got nothing. When we walked out of the house, nothing. We had the clothes on our backs," said Rick Seldomridge.
A fire tore through their two-story home that sits right next to their family business: Granny's Place farmstand.
"This is what we do. This is mine and my wife's job," Seldomridge added.
Right now, the family is starting to get ready for their busy Christmas season.
"Christmas overtakes it for me here. I enjoy selling people the trees and I enjoy the feedback I get from the trees," Seldomridge noted.
However, while business continues. they're also working to rebuild their life.
A hole in the ground is all that's left of the old farm-style home. It had been in the family since 1938 and was built back in 1870, and while the family can't completely recreate the nearly 150-year-old home, they say they are ready to build something similar.
"We're going to build another house. It's going to look exactly like the old house," Seldomridge explained.
This past year has brought a number of challenges, but the Seldomridges told Western Mass News that through them all - their family and customers have been there.
"It's brought our family a whole lot closer. Our immediate family has an unbelievable bond," Seldomridge said.
Even though they're currently living in two trailers behind their farmstand, "[you still call this spot home] It's home. This is home. You got to keep going. You got to keep a smile on your face and keep going, you can't look back," Seldomridge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.