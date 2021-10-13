AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Illegal dirt bike riders have posed problems around western Massachusetts for quite some time, but now one Agawam family is asking for the community's help after two of their legal dirt bikes were stolen right out of their yard over the holiday weekend.
On the evening of Sunday, October 10 in the Feedings Hills area of Agawam, two dirt bikes were stolen from a secure location. The Agawam family that was targeted does not want to be identified but did agree to talk to Western Mass News about what was taken.
“One is very unique. It’s a Yamaha YZ125. Some of the unique features about this bike is that the rear suspension screen is currently red, it has black wheels and hubs, it has a chrome SM exhaust, it has a one-of-a-kind purple painted frame. These bikes usually come stock with an aluminum finish frame. This YZ125 also has pink and purple grips,” a family member explained.
The resident told us the unique and custom features of each bike could have prompted the theft.
“The other bike that was stolen was a Thumpster 140. The unique features of that one is it is missing the fort guard and it has two different grips,” they explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette, who said bike thefts do happen, but typically not in this particular neighborhood.
“I'm not sure if people, the people were aware that they were stored there because it’s certainly not an issue where were having a lot of break-ins or things of that nature,” Blanchette noted.
Police do face a hurdle when it comes to finding the bikes.
“The bikes are entered as stolen and the description of them is put out there, so the other officers are aware of the fact that these bikes that have this description are stolen, so that if they do happen to come across them, that they would know that, presuming that there not modified, changed, or painted or something like that,” Blanchette explained.
Blanchette said if whoever is responsible is caught, they could face a multitude of charges.
“They could be facing charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200 dollars, which is a felony, and certainly there could be other charges. For example, motor vehicle charges if they were to be found driving them illegally depending on what the circumstances are when we came across it,” Blanchette added.
In hopes of finding their property, the Agawam family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads police to the stolen bikes. If you can help, you are urged to call the Agawam Police Department.
