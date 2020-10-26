AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Halloween is just days away, and many families are wondering how the pandemic will impact trick or treating.
Community leaders around western Mass have put a lot of thought into making sure people stay safe.
The mayor of Agawam said they are still allowing trick-or-treating, and he just wants to make sure everyone is staying safe doing so.
Halloween may not be the same during the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping Juliette Mooers and her family from dressing up.
“My son wanted to be a ‘cup of depresso,’ a depressed expression cup at first, I was like no. ‘That’s how I feel, that’s what I want to be,’” she said. “My daughter is a witch with a crazy wig. She loves spiders, so I made her a crazy stuffed spider.”
The Mooers family, like many others, won’t be doing the traditional trick-or-treating.
“We are going to get dressed up and go for a loop around the neighborhood,” she said. “We just purchased candy for our kids that they are going to like.”
Western Mass News checked in with several communities to see what their advice is for Saturday, and some communities are allowing trick-or-treating to go forward.
Longmeadow and Springfield both canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Western Mass News spoke on the phone with Mayor Bill Sapelli.
He said the town of Agawam is excited to continue the trick-or-treating tradition.
“Those that do not want to participate, we told them to leave your porch light off if you do want to participate, make sure you do by putting your lamp post on. And we recommend they have pre-packaged items outside,” he said.
Western Mass News asked the mayor if he expected people from neighboring towns to come to Agawam.
“What Halloween is to me, and what trick-or-treating is specially -- it’s a community event for your community. It’s a neighborhood thing where the residents of that neighborhood look forward to seeing the residents come around,” he said. “So for you to come out to another community just to get free candy, I mean, that is so disrespectful.”
As for Mooers, she and her family are looking forward to Halloween.
“I love Halloween,” she said. “I make the costumes every year. There is no way I wasn’t going to make a costume.
The state has released guidance for families who are heading out and trick-or-treating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.