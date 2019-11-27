AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holidays are usually a happy and exciting time for get togethers and holiday parties, but it's also a dangerous time, as more people are out drinking and some even making the dangerous decision to get in a car after a night out.
One local family, who lost their daughter to a drunk driving accident, is speaking out to Western Mass News, hoping that their daughter's story will prevent another tragedy.
"It's been six and a half years and it doesn’t get easier," Agawam resident Barbara Bard tells us.
Evan Bard of Agawam was a senior at Curry College in Milton, just about to finish up her senior year and graduate as a nursing student, when suddenly, her life was cut short.
“It happened on May 11 of 2013, so Evan had just finished a day of finals and was off to a wedding. It was her ex-boyfriend who was the driver and the best man, and he had drank all night long and Evan, for whatever reason, wanted to have a conversation with him and, unfortunately, got into the car and drove," Todd Bard stated.
Although her parents Barbara and Todd Bard are still grieving today.
“Evan was all about family and she would just say, 'Make the good choices to not leave your family and not do this to your family'. “ continued Barbara.
They continue to carry on Evan's legacy by speaking out and reminding people how important it is to not drink and drive or get in a car with someone who has been drinking.
“You can never ever tell your kids enough don’t do this or be diligent enough. It's just too painful. It's our family and friends. We live it every day. We have joy, but it just is a pain that never goes away,” says Barbara.
When the Bards found out that Uber was offering free rides this Thanksgiving Eve, they were excited to see a major company making a change.
“For companies like Uber, we have to commend institutes like that that they feel they can have an impact on lives," said Todd.
On this Thanksgiving Eve, a popular night out, the Bards are hoping, by sharing Evan's story, they will help save a life and make people think twice.
“As smart as she was, she got straight A's her last semester and she didn’t find out she got straight A's for the entire semester. As smart as she is, she still made bad choices to get in the car and that’s the unfortunate part," added Todd.
