AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus has many out gardening and looking to either grow or buy fresh produce.
This has one local farm very busy right now and getting ready to try something new this spring.
“People are anxious to get out of the house. They usually tell us it's the first sign of spring when they see us open, so they were glad to see us open,” said Bobby Checchi with E. Cecchi Farms.
The spring season has kicked off and some people have gardening on their minds.
Cecchi said this year’s Easter sales brought in more than just the regular customers.
“They do want something to do and I think there's a lot first timers…a lot of time on their hands and want something to do,” Cecchi added.
We spoke to one local customer who told us gardening during this time brings her a lot of joy.
“Gardening is on my mind, doing my lawn, just getting household projects done. I have the time, might as well get it going,” said Laura Carrier of Agawam.
Cecchi said vegetable transplants were one of the first items to fly off the shelves as many customers are looking for fresh produce.
Now, the local farm will start selling asparagus and lettuce a month earlier than anticipated.
“I’ll have produce May 1. Normally, I usually do it Memorial Day weekend,” Cecchi said.
Cecchi is looking forward to having a good season.
“Our plants are here. Practice safe social distancing and we will get through this,” Cecchi noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.