AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's still time to pick some bright colored flowers for this weekend.

Easter is typically filled with spring weather and for many, it marks the beginning of gardening season.

Western Mass News spoke to the manager of E. Cecchi Farm in Agawam, which has just opened for the first time since winter.

"It's only safe to put pansies out right now.  It's too early for most of the other annuals and things," said Bobby Cecchi.

Pansies are the perfect filler for an Easter gift or basket.  You can also include plant seeds or flowers like tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas, lilies, or succulents for those who want something a little different.

