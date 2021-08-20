AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Agawam Fire Department has an extra quarter-million dollars to buy new equipment. The department was awarded FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant for $254 thousand.
It is the largest grant ever awarded to the Agawam Fire Department.
The money will go towards purchasing all-new self-contained breathing apparatus to enhance the safety of firefighters and the public. The FEMA AFG program aids communities in replacing aging and damaged firefighting equipment and helps provide training for firefighters.
