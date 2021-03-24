AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve welcomed spring with a beautiful stretch of mild weather and along with the 60s and sunshine, a beloved seasonal sport made its debut.
One local golf course is jumpstarting the season weeks ahead of other clubs in the area.
Spring isn’t the only season in full swing. Golfers are wasting no time in dusting off the clubs and taking to the course. Some even broke out the T-shirts for tee time on opening day, which Thomas Dirico, director of golf at Agawam Municipal Golf Course, told Western Mass News occurred earlier than usual this year.
“This is kind of early for us. Normally, we shoot around April 1. I remember last year, we opened on March 6, but closed on March 17 because of the pandemic, but…this is kind of early for us,” Dirico explained.
Traces of snow left on the ground are leaving faint reminders of winter, but with temperatures on the rise, the early season boost due to above average temperatures meant opening weekend was booked solid.
If you do plan to get in a game of golf, it’s a good idea to plan ahead because tee times are booking up fast.
“If it’s anything like last year, we’re going to have a very, very busy season. I’m looking at some of our bookings for this upcoming week and it looks like the pattern is the same as last year. We’ve been very, very busy,” Dirico added.
Being an outdoor sport and one with distance already built into it, it’s been something that people can enjoy and feel safe doing while participating.
“We follow the guidelines set by the CDC and also Governor Baker, so as far as tee times go, we’re pretty much at regular tee times, which is about at 10-minute intervals,” Dirico noted.
Last year, there was a huge surge in first-time golfers due to the pandemic. Dirico said many of them are sticking with the sport and offers an outlook for the season ahead.
“Well, last year, we saw a lot of first-time golfers and they’re coming back this year, so it looks like it’s going to be a pretty good season,” Dirico said.
