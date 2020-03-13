AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam High School was closed Friday for cleaning after a student's family member reported flu-like symptoms, but that test just came back and is positive for the flu and not coronavirus.
Western Mass News spoke with Agawam Mayor William Sapelli and Supt. Steven Lemanski for more on the future of Agawam schools as many schools just over the border in Connecticut start to close.
They say that as of now, Agawam schools will open as normal on Monday, but as information continues to change hourly, this may not be the case at the end of the day.
"One thing the school system has done is that they've been cleaning now since the onset of this particular virus on a regular basis, but in addition to that, because of what happened last evening, closing the high school was to do a deep and thorough cleaning of all hard surfaces and handles and push bars and things of that nature," Sapelli said.
Sapelli said the state of Massachusetts would like to make a uniform decision and not have some schools open while others are not.
Meetings are scheduled later Friday afternoon to continue to talk discuss options for the school.
