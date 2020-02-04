AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A longtime music teacher and band director loved by generations of young musicians in Agawam has passed away.
From the beat of the drums, to the playing of the trumpet, Darcy Davis, a musical icon at Agawam High School, has died at the age of 93.
Teaching at the school for 35, starting back in 1955, we're told Davis' impact on students to teachers carried way beyond music.
"He made band a place for everyone. He made it something important, something significant. He touched an awful lot of lives," said Bill Hueglin, band director at Agawam High School.
Former Agawam band director Tammy Watson told Western Mass News she looked up to Davis, always wanting to lead the way he did.
"I would see his huge band and I would see him and I would say, 'What an amazing band and what an amazing band director,'" Watson explained.
Watson said getting the chance to return, this time as a teacher herself, was the best news ever.
"When I ever got a chance to interview for that job and actually get that job, I was like, I couldn't believe it," Watson added.
Walking through a hallway at Agawam High School, looking at these pictures on the wall, one former student of Davis said it really brings back some incredible memories.
"He taught us commitment and friendship and I remember him telling me as a senior in high school, he made me drum major at the band and him saying, 'This is your band today, but these people are yours always and as a drum major, you're responsible for them forever' and I kind of carried that through in life," said Patty Souder, class of 1980
Now, decades later, students at Agawam High School are following the path Davis leaves behind.
"He is the legacy in the music department in Agawam. Everything you see here is because of him. He started it all and he kept it going," Watson said.
