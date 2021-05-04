AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western mass news is your Local Sports Authority.

Changes to certain high school spring sports could be coming our way as the state enters the next step of the reopening plan.

Western Mass News is getting answers from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association on what their plans are for the future of boys volleyball across the state.

High school boys volleyball is back after missing a full season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic teams are excited to be hitting, passing, and setting again.

"To be back in this gym, these bleachers are brand new, when we left this gym, it was not looking like this, so to be back in our home again and with a group of guys who were sophomores when they left, and are now seniors, ready to be those leaders, is tremendous," Agawam High School Boys Volleyball Head Coach Kevin Pender said.

But with coronavirus numbers trending in a better direction across the state, Governor Charlie Baker now allowing this moderate risk sport, as well as other high-risk sports, to have a spring tournament.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association volleyball committee meeting on Tuesday discussed the future of boys’ volleyball. Some members pushing for certain modifications to be loosened like having no line judges.

"That is not in the tournament format because we have to play under the COVID modifications somethings going to be modified because the officials not being able to touch the net, so they cannot measure the net.”

While the MIAA continues to sort out plans for the future of this sport, players and coaches said they would be ecstatic to see changes for their upcoming season.

"The big difference here, there aren't any fans, there's less energy in the gym, so if the MIAA did bring that back, it would add some excitement to the game,” Agawam senior volleyball player David Dagenais said.

But regardless of when that day comes, the Agawam boy's high school team can all agree they're not taking any day for granted.

"These guys are dead focused right now, whatever it takes. If you tell them to play in a sweatshirt and sweatpants right now, they'll do it; if you tell them we have to go outside and practice on the beach right now or grass, they'll do it. They're that committed to making this season successful because this is all they have," Pender said.