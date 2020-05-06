AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many seniors in western Mass celebrate the end of the academic school year.
Some Agawam residents have joined forces to make sure local seniors are recognized for their achievements.
“I feel as though this is our year, so for us not to be able to walk across the stage or dance at prom with our friends, we still have the community behind us to support us through what we are going through,” senior Kayleah Unglaub said.
Some Agawam High School seniors have received surprises on their front lawns.
Residents in Agawam have gathered together to make sure the class of 2020 is celebrated.
Through the program Adopt-A-Senior, launched on Facebook, parents can post pictures of their children, and any community member can adopt the senior and present them with a gift.
“What you do is you adopt a senior,” said Adoption Manager Patti Beaudette. “You contact the person who posted the bio you arranged to mail a card or a small gift. It's just a thought, and just let these kids know we are all heartbroken for them. This is their senior year. It’s supposed to be full of great times.”
Beaudette, who helps coordinate the adoptions, said this is one small step the community could do for local students.
“I think the more we can wrap our arms around them virtually and can say, ‘Hey we care, we are heartbroken for you,’ I think that's a good thing,” she said.
As part of this program, Unglaub received balloons and a lawn sign congratulating her.
“I was so surprised,” she said. “It took me off guard. It’s just such a great act of kindness, honestly. It’s just so unexpected. I really loved it.”
Senior Zachery Moccio, who has also been adopted by the program, said he is honored to be recognized by the community.
“It feels very nice,” he said. “Being able to be recognized, and being able to know all your hard work is being recognized by the community really feels good.”
As for the residents adopting the seniors, it's all about the community standing behind the Agawam senior class through these hard times.
“Hopefully they will understand by what everyone is doing here, that they mean a lot to us here in Agawam,” said Donna Bodurtha, adopter in the program.
Through the program, more than 50% of Agawam seniors have been adopted, and Beaudette said they hope to adopt the entire class of 2020.
