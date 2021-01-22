AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam's fire chief is speaking out after fire raced through a mobile home in town earlier this week, killing the woman inside.
Chief Alan Sirois is responding with an urgent campaign to help prevent something like this from happening again.
It was a tragic circumstance on Springfield Street.
On Friday, Sirois released the name of the woman who died in the fire as Shirley Dearborne.
Dearborne’s mobile home was destroyed Monday morning. Smoking in bed with medical oxygen was to blame.
In June, a man died in a fire caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.
Sirois said these were the only two fatal structure fires in Agawam in over 25 years. In response, they’re launching a smoking cessation and safe smoking campaign.
“Everyone here wants smokers to quit for their own health and safety of the community. The Massachusetts Tobacco Cessation and Prevention Program offers free resources to smokers who are trying to kick the habit. For those who opt not to quit, we ask that you please smoke as safely as possible. Keep smoke detectors installed in your home and check the batters every six months. Never smoke in bed, smoke outside,” Sirois explained.
The family of Shirley Dearborne attended the press conference today and her son stepped up to the podium to say some words.
“I lost my mom. In memory of her, I just want to say just safely put the cigarettes where they’re supposed to be and please, please don’t smoke with the oxygen,” said William Dearborne.
Sirois added they plan community outreach with resources available on the town’s website. They're also partnering with the senior center and Agawam Housing Authority to get the word out.
The chief also pointed out that smoking-related fires were the leading cause of fire deaths in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2019.
